Industry News: Jeopardy!, Kids In The Hall, Ted Lasso + More!

‘JEOPARDY!’ BUDGET HAS MAYIM BIALIK REWEARING CLOTHES: Jeopardy! viewers have noticed that Mayim Bialik has reworn the same burnt-orange blazer on two different episodes. The host tells E! News’ Daily Pop that they should get used to it. Bialik says, “That’s right. There is a budget, people, on Jeopardy!. I grew up with one bathroom till I was 15 and my brother was 19. We budget. We’re gonna wear it again. And I’ll wear it again.”

AMY SCHUMER’S ‘LIFE & BETH’ RENEWED: Amy Schumer’s Hulu series, Life & Beth will return for a second season. The actress broke the renewal news Wednesday (April 13th) morning during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

JODI BALFOUR JOINS ‘TED LASSO’: Deadline reports that Jodi Balfour has joined the cast of Ted Lasso Season 3. She will join the Apple TV+ series in the recurring role of “charming” venture capitalist Jack.

‘KIDS IN THE HALL’ REBOOT TO STREAM IN MAY: According to Deadline, the new Kids In The Hall reboot will premiere next month. Prime Video announced Wednesday (April 13th) The Kids in the Hall is set to premiere on May 13th with original cast members Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson. It will be followed by the companion docuseries The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks on May 20th.