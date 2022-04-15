Industry News: Jeopardy!, Hacks, Gap Girls + More!

‘JEOPARDY!’ TAPS NEW SHOWRUNNER: Jeopardy! has tapped Michael Davies as the series’ newest showrunner. He wrote on the game show’s blog, “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But for now I just want to thank everyone in the ‘Jeopardy!’ community for your phenomenal support.” He replaces Mike Richards who was ousted last year amid controversy about his problematic history of sexist language and lawsuits.

DAVID SPADE SAYS ‘GAP GIRLS’ WAS ALMOST A MOVIE: David Spade revealed on his Fly on the Wall podcast that the “Gap Girls” sketch could have become a film. According to the comedian, Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels asked him to pen a script based on the sketch featuring Spade, Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley. However, the Grown-Ups actor admitted that he was running out of ideas and didn’t want to wear the fake nails.

FRANK LANGELLA FIRED FROM ‘THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER’: Frank Langella was dismissed from the Netflix series, The Fall Of The House of Usher after the Oscar nominee was accused of “unacceptable conduct on set.” According to TMZ, Langella made an inappropriate sexual remark to a female costar. Deadline reports that although the series is halfway through filming, the company has decided to re-shoot his scenes with a new actor.

SEASON 2 OF HACKS TO PREMIERE MAY 12th: Season two of Hacks will premiere on May 12th. HBO Max released a teaser on Thursday (April 14th) featuring Emmy-winner Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder as they tour the country preparing material for Deborah Vance’s new stand-up act.