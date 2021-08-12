Industry News: Jeopardy!, Funny Girl, Bill Engvall + More!

‘JEOPARDY!’ ANNOUNCES NEW HOST: Jeopardy! has officially named the show’s executive producer Mike Richards as Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement. However, he isn’t the only recent guest host to nab a permanent position on the popular gameshow. Deadline reports that The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year. And The Greatest Of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as a consulting producer for he show.

ANDRE BRAUGHER JOINS FILM ABOUT WEINSTEIN INVEESTIGATION: Deadline reports that André Braugher has joined Universal-Annapurna-Plan B’s feature film about the investigation that led to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein. He joins the previously announced cast of Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Patricia Clarkson in the adaptation of She Said.

‘LAMB CHOP’ DOCUMENTARY IN THE WORKS: Variety reports that a documentary about Lamb Chomp is heading to the big screen. Shari & Lamb Chop will follow ventriloquist Shari Lewis’ career as a performer from her beginnings on Captain Kangaroo in 1956 to her 1998 death from uterine cancer. Lewis’s daughter Mallory, who took up performing with Lamb Chop after her mother’s death, is serving as a consultant on the project.

BILL ENGVALL TO STOP TOURING: Bill Engvall is “stepping back” from being a touring comedian at the end of 2022. He said in a Facetime Live with fans that he wants to spend more time at home with his wife Gail and new granddaughter. However, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant says he is not retiring altogether and emphasized that he has film and TV opportunities headed his way.

BEANIE ELDSTEIN IS ‘FUNNY GIRL’: Producers announced Wednesday (Aug. 11th) that Beanie Feldstein, best known for her film roles in Lady Bird and Booksmart, will take on the lead in Funny Girl when It returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly 60 years. The role of Fanny Brice made Barbara Streisand a star in 1964 with hit songs such “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “People.”