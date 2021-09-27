Industry News: Jane Fonda, I Want You Back, The Other Two and More!

LILY TOMLIN & JANE FONDA TEAM UP ON MOVING ON COMEDY: Back together! Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together to star in Moving On, a comedy directed by Paul Weitz. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree are also starring. Tomlin and Fonda star in Netflix’s Grace & Frankie, which is in its seventh and final season.

AMAZON SETS EARLY 2022 GLOBAL RELEASE DATE FOR I WANT YOU BACK: Jason Orley’s I Want You Back, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, will bow on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm also star.

THE OTHER TWO SCORES THIRD SEASON PICKUP: The Other Two, a comedy series from SNL writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, has snagged a third-season pickup from HBO Max. The series launched on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max for the second season.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL CAST MEMBERS ACCUSE PRODUCTION OF HARM: Two former cast members of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, including Tony-nominated featured actress Celia Rose Gooding, are accusing the production of doing “harm to the trans and non-binary community both onstage and off.” Jagged Little Pill, which features the songs of Alanis Morissette (co-written with Glen Ballard), chronicles a year in the life of a suburban family whose problems slowly surface.