Industry News: James Gunn, Tiger King, Antony Sher and More!

JAMES GUNN’S PEACEMAKER SPINOFF BOWS TRAILER: The eagerly awaited Peacemaker, an HBO Max series written and directed by James Gunn, has released its trailer and key art. Peter Safran produces and John Cena stars in the title role, along with Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and others. The eight-episode series debuts Thursday, January 17 with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly through February 17.

LATEST TIGER KING SET TO PREMIERE: Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, a three-episode documentary about Bhagavan “Doc” Antle will premiere on Netflix December 10th. “A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger King counterparts. Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

ANTONY SHER DIES: Shakespeare in Love’s Antony Sher has died of cancer at age 72. He also appeared in Mrs. Brown, The Wolfman, Erik the Viking and several theater productions. He won the Olivier award for best actor in Richard III and Stanley. Royal Shakespeare Company chair Shriti Vadera said: “Our hearts go out to Greg today, as on behalf of all RSC board members, past and present, we express our deep sadness, affection and condolences to him and other members of Antony’s family. Antony was beloved in the RSC and touched and enriched the lives of so many people.”

TRUE CRIME IS NOT SELLING BIG FOR NETFLIX NOW: Netflix has been dropping true-crime docuseries every month, but they haven’t been performing as well recently, Variety reports. In fact, since February, Cocaine Cowboys is the only 2021 original series ranking in the top 10 for 14 consecutive days.