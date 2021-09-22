Industry News: JAMES CORDEN, JAMES BOND, KATHERIN HAHN + MORE!

‘LATE LATE SHOW’ TO BRING BACK LIVE AUDIENCE: The Late Late Show will be filmed in front of a life studio audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic next week. Deadline reports that the team behind James Corden is considering bringing back fully vaccinated audiences starting on Monday, Sept. 27th. The Late Late Show’s timeslot rival Late Night with Seth Meyers is also planning to bring back an audience in October.

KATHERINE HAHN TO PLAY JOAN RIVERS: Katherine Hahn is set to play Joan Rivers in a limited series about the comedian at Showtime. According to Variety, the WandaVision star is set to star in and executive produce The Comeback Girl, which will chronicle Rivers’ life in the mid 1980’s, after her late-night talk show was cancelled and her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, died by suicide.

DANIEL CRAIG SAID JAMES BOND SHOULD NOT BE A WOMAN: James Bond star Daniel Craig doesn’t think that a woman should play 007. Craig told Radio Times, “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Craig’s statement comes the week before the release of No Time To Die, which will premiere in theaters on Oct. 8th.

GOOP SERIES TO PREMIERE IN OCTOBER: Netflix will release Sex, Love & goop on October 21st. Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement, “Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”

ADAM DEVINE TO STAR IN ‘PITCH PERFECT’ SERIES: Adam Devine is set to headline a Pitch Perfect series at Peacock. TV Line reports that the actor is set to reprise the role of Bumper Allen for a Pitch Perfect spinoff series. The new project will pick up several years after 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2 as Bumper is trying to restart his music career in Germany.