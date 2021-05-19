Industry News: Issa Rae, Ghost Adventures, Rob Lowe and More!

ISSA RAE TO LEAD PROJECT GREENLIGHT: Issa Rae, HBO Max and Miramax are reviving Project Greenlight. This time around, the focus will be on women who want a chance to direct a feature. “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max. Rae’s unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles has also been ordered by HBO Max.

GHOST ADVENTURES SET: Zak Bagans and Eli Roth are teaming up on The Haunted Museum horror anthology for Discovery+. The series will present terrifying tales behind the relics on display at Bagans’ museum in Las Vegas. “I’ve been a fan of Zak for many years and absolutely love his passion, drive and incredible research on all things paranormal,” said Roth. “He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare. Zak opened the vault to us to pick the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers bringing these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares simply looking at photos of the objects, and now we will be able to tell the stories of how these objects came to be possessed by something truly terrifying.”

ROB LOWE SETS NAT GEO SHOWS: National Geographic has ordered three new unscripted series front by Rob Lowe. He will host The 80s: Top Ten, Brain Games and Called to the Wild.

ERIC BANA DID NOT WANT TO PLAY THE HULK AGAIN: After Eric Bana played the Hulk in the 2003 film, he did not want to revisit the character. On WTF with Marc Maron, he said: “It took me a while to get my head around it. I wasn’t privy to the script prior to signing onto the film. It’s one of the only films I have done where that was the case. It just wasn’t the type of film that I saw myself doing.” In the end, it was one of the most successful films in 2003. He said that he was not approached to reprise in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with Edward Norton. He said: “They’re not the kind of movie that I race out and see myself so that conversation is something I have with myself if I want to be a part of it.”