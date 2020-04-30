Industry News: Irrfan Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Wipeout and More!

IRRFAN KHAN DIES: Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi star Irrfan Khan has died at age 54. He died after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, according to reports. In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendrecine cancer. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” the actor’s team said in a statement. Several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, who starred in multiple Bollywood films with him, paid tribute to him on social media. “The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan. You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family,” she captioned a photo of herself and Khan.

DWAYNE JOHNSON SETS TITAN GAMES DEBUT: NBC has set season 2’s drop date for The Titan Games. The Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition will bow May 25th with a two-hour premiere featuring professional athletes competing everyday people in challenges designed by Johnson to test their physical, mental and emotional mettle.

TBS REBOOTS OBSTACLE COMPETITION FORMAT: The world’s largest obstacle course is returning. TBS has ordered a reboot of Wipeout, which ran for seven seasons on ABC between 2008-2014. The 20-episode run will include new twists, plus a three-stage obstacle course with multiple strategy and decision points.

AMC THREATENS TO BAN UNIVERSAL: AMC Theatres is threatening to ban Universal Pictures films from its chain (the largest in the country) after NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the success of Trolls World Tour proved theaters may not be necessary in the future. Trolls has snagged $100 million in VOD rentals in North America, not far behind the $116 million the original Trolls earned in its first three weeks in the 2016 B.O. during the same three-week time-period. “It is disappointing to us, but Jeff’s comments as to Universal’s unilateral actions and intentions have left us with no choice. Therefore, effectively immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theaters in the United States, Europe or the Middle East,” AMC Theatres chair-CEO Adam Aron wrote.