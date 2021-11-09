Industry News: IMAX, Spider-Man, Reese Witherspoon and More!

IMAX PARTNERING WITH MARVEL AND DISNEY: In a first, viewers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in a new format called Imax Enhanced on Disney+. The expanded aspect ratio shows 26% more of the film image on home screens; it launches Friday. The lineup includes Shang-Chi, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

SPIDER-MAN POSTER DROPS: Sony has shared the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man surrounded by Doc Ock’s tentacles. Willem Defoe’s the Green Goblin lurks in the background. Spider-Man drops December 17th.

REESE WITHERSPOON TEAMS UP WITH SIMI WINERY: Reese Witherspoon’s Reese’s Book Club is partnering with Simi Winery on the Editor’s Collection, a holiday box set of wines that will also include a note from the star. “We are thrilled to kick off Simi Winery’s partnership with Reese’s Book Club. These brands are united by two inspiring female leaders — Isabelle Simi and Reese Witherspoon — who carved their own paths and, through sheer grit and determination, shared their passions with the world,” Mallika Monteiro, EVP of Constellation Brands, the parent company of Simi Winery, said in a statement Monday morning. “Together, these female-led brands will spotlight diverse narratives and deepen connections within the community by offering readers and drinkers more ways to engage with these stories and each other. The Editor’s Collection was inspired by the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands, and this is just the start of much more to come.”

ON SALE: Disney+ is handing out $1.99 subscriptions to new and returning subscribers ahead of Disney+ Day on November 12th. The discount is available through November 14th.