Industry News: I?m Thinking, High Fidelity, Life in a Day and More!

I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS TRAILER DROPS: The first trailer for Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things has dropped. The film stars Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis and follows the story of a young woman who takes a road trip with her new boyfriend to his family farm.

HIGH FIDELITY IS CANCELED: Hulu has canceled High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz, despite its high critical praise. The series was an updated take on the 2000 Nick Hornby novel, which has already been developed into a movie starring John Kusack. Kravitz stepped into the role originally played by Cusack.

LIFE IN A DAY GETS 300K ENTRIES: YouTube’s forthcoming Life In a Day 2020 got more than 300,000 entries from 191 countries in more than 65 languages, which will be boiled down to fit into one 90-minute documentary film. The film project comes 10 years after the OG documentary commissioned by YouTube, which snagged 80,000 submissions. Kevin MacDonald is returning as director, and the final project will drop on YouTube in 2021 after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

CAPTAIN MARVEL SEQUEL SCORES NIA DACOSTA AS DIRECTOR: Nia DaCosta is set to direct the sequel for the 90’s-set movie Captain Marvel. DaCosta has also been snagged to direct MGM and Universal’s upcoming Candyman. Megan McDonnell is penning the script for Captain Marvel.