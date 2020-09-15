Industry News: Hulu, Werner Herzog, Zendaya and More!

HULU SNAGS VICE TV CONTENT: Vice’s fledgling TV distribution arm has gotten off to a good start with a package deal with Hulu. The streamer snagged 100 hours of Vice TV shows, including the wrestling doc series, the Dark Side of the Ring, Bong Appetit, Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia and Weediquette.

WERNER AND RUDOLPH HERZOG TEAM WITH GUNPOWDER AND SKY: Father-son duo Werner and Rudolph Herzog are partnering with Gunpowder & Sky on Last Exit: Space, a new documentary exploring mankind’s push to colonize space. “The film will raise the question if we should really project our hopes into our galaxy, believing that there might be a place out there that might shelter us humans once the resources of the earth have been exhausted,” Rudolph said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to going on a quest with Werner to find the answer.”

MALCOM & MARIE HEADED TO NETFLIX: Netflix has snagged the rights to Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington, in a $30 million deal. The streamer has been paying up in major deals recently, with Netflix shelling out $20 million for Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised.

DR. OZ RENEWED: The Dr. Oz Show has been picked up for two more seasons on Fox, keeping it on the air through 2023. The news comes ahead of the Season 12 bow, which executive producer Amy Chiaro says will cover topics including “breaking Covid-19 news to stories of racial injustice to bias in healthcare to big newsmaker and celebrity interviews.”