Industry News: Helen Mirren, Indiana Jones, David Spade + More!

MOUSE RAT RELEASES TWO NEW SINGLES: Mouse Rat, the band fronted by Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) on Parks and Recreation has released two new songs from their forthcoming album, The Awesome Album. “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands” follow “5,000 Candles In The Wind,” which was released a few weeks ago to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Pawnee town mascot legend, Li’l Sebastian. The Awesome Album drops on August 27th.

'PEOPLE PUZZLER' RENEWED AT GSN: Deadline reports that People Puzzler has been renewed for season two at the Game Show Network. The crossword puzzle show, hosted by Leah Remini, will launch its new season in the fall.

HELEN MIRREN TO NARRATE WILDLIFE COMEDY: Helen Mirren will narrate ABC’s wildlife comedy When Nature Calls. The series, based on the BBC Studios comedy, Walk On The Wild Side, features comedians “putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more, in captivating footage from all over the world.” TV Line reports that When Nature Calls will premiere Thursday, June 24th at 8/7c.

'INDIANA JONES' TO START FILMING NEXT WEEK: Sources tell Deadline that Indiana Jones 5 is set to start filming next week. The magazine reports that cameras are set to roll at Pinewood studios and other locations around the UK. Harrison Ford will star alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Boyd Holbrook in the James Mangold-directed sequel. The current release date is July 29th, 2022.

DAVID SPADE TO REPLACE CHRIS HARRISON: Page Six is reporting that David Spade will replace Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise. Harrison stepped away from the dating franchise after he defended the racist behavior of contestant Rachel Kirkconnell, during an interview on Extra.