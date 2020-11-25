Industry News: HBO Max, Gabrielle Union, Xavier Dolan and More!

INDUSTRY HEADED TO HBO MAX: HBO Max is getting Wonder Woman 1984 Christmas Day, which will undoubtedly juice its ratings, and now, Industry will arrive early on November 27th with five unaired episodes. The show is well received on HBO, with Lena Dunham as executive producer and Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan starring. Episodes will continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10 p.m. on HBO. The season finale is Dec. 21.

GABRIELLE UNION, JEMELE HILL, KELLEY CARTER IN NEW MONEY: Showtime has booked Gabrielle Union, Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter for its next comedy, New Money, a show that will revolve around Black women who have achieved financial independence and great careers, but are dealing with all of the nonsense it brings: unwanted media attention, fake friends, dating dramas, greedy relatives.

XAVIER DOLAN TO SHOOT FIRST TV SERIES: Studiocanal, Canal+ and Quebecor Content are teaming up to produce Xavier Dolan’s first drama series, The Night Logan Woke Up. The five-episode thriller follows the story of three friends whose lives are ruined when one of them commits rape. Production will begin in March.

DENA DIETRICH DIES: Dena Dietrich, a character actress who starred in multiple TV shows and as Mother Nature from a long-running commercial campaign for Chiffon Margarine, has died at 91. She died of natural causes in L.A. at a health care facility. She also appeared on The Mod Squad, Adam’s Rib, Karen, Welcome Back Kotter, The Ropers, Square Pegs, Life With Lucy, Thirtysomething, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, The Golden Girls, Sisters, Murphy Brown and Mad About You. Film credits include The Crazy World of Julius Vrooder (1974), The Wild Party (1975) and Mel Brooks’ History of the World: Part I (1981).