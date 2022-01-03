Industry News: Harry Potter, The Umbrella Academy, Spider-Man & More!

HARRY POTTER CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY: Harry Potter celebrated its 20th anniversary with a reunion special on HBO Max. The show, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, brought together stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and others to reflect on the Harry Potter films.

IMAGES FROM SEASON 3 OF ‘THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY’ REVEALED: Netflix has revealed the teaser for season three of The Umbrella Academy, which included the seven Sparrows that will appear on the latest series of episodes. The Sparrows are played by Justin H. Min, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Psykronium Cube.



‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ STILL DOMINATING THE BOX OFFICE: The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, continues to dominate the box office, bringing in $609 million in the across North America. The movie ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic release in history. Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home is Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million) and The Avengers ($623 million).

BOBBY BONES IS LEAVING ‘AMERICAN IDOL’: Bobby Bones has announced that he’ll no longer be a judge on American Idol. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Bones shared, “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones has not been present in the show’s promos for season 20.