Industry News: Harry Potter, Oprah Winfrey, Netflix and More!

HARRY POTTER SEQUELS TEASED: WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is teasing a Harry Potter universe expansion at HBO Max and Warner Bros. "There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's a lot of fun and potential there as well," Kilar told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference during a session that was webcast. He also addressed concerns over the ever-shrinking theatrical window for tentpoles: "I think people appreciate and understand that, and at the end of the day, it's about putting the seeds in place for a very healthy and robust business that can last for another 100 years."

VIACOMCBS BANS MEGA-DEALS: ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is scoring multiple international deals ahead of Oprah Winfrey’s much-anticipated interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oprah With Meghan And Harry has been licensed in more than 70 territories, including Australia (Network 10), Canada (Global TV), and the UK.

NETFLIX TO SPEND $5M TO UPLIFT WOMEN: Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8th, Netflix has announced that the first $5 million of a recently announced Creative Equity Fund will be earmarked for programs that nurture and uplift women in the entertainment industry. The programs include mentorship programs Collectif 50/50, Women in Post and Into the Wild.

NEW VIRTUAL REALITY GAME UNVEILED: Sony Pictures Virtual Reality is introducing a VR shooter game set in the Zombieland universe. "Being trusted with bringing an iconic Sony Pictures franchise to life is extra rewarding and exciting when you’re a huge fan of Zombieland," said Bobby Thandi, founder and CEO of XR Games, in a statement. "The Zombieland world is a no-nonsense kind of place, and to this end we’ve made one of the purest shooting games for VR. We hand crafted the content, upping replay-ability, and incorporated mechanics from racing games such as time splits so you know exactly how well you’re doing. It's about practicing 'til you're perfect."