Industry News: Harley Quinn, Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen and More!

HARLEY QUINN RENEWED AS DC UNIVERSE TRANSITIONS: Adult animated series Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max, but not as a DC Universe scripted original. From now on, Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco, will be a Max Original. DC Universe is moving away from scripted original series and will transition to being a comic book subscription series, as DC Universe Infinite. The service will launch January 21, and have more than 24,000 comic books, digital-first comics and other events. DC Universe Infinite will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year ($6.25 a month).

QUEEN ELIZABETH STRIPS HARVEY WEINSTEIN OF HONOR: Queen Elizabeth II has stripped convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor, or CBE, which he had been awarded in 2004. ”The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” a statement in The London Gazette, the UK.’s official public record newspaper said.

WOODY ALLEN POPS UP AT SAN SEBASTIAN PRESSER: The 68th edition of Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival got underway Friday, with the world premiere screening of Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival. The disgraced filmmaker was unable to be there in person, but he did appear at a press conference virtually from New York. “The most delightful part of working on this film was that my family and myself could spend months in San Sebastian,” he commented. “Our heart is broken that we can’t come back now for the festival. But this dreadful pandemic has really ruined everything.” Johnny Depp, Viggo Mortensen, and Matt Dillon are among the A-listers attending in-person.

ON THE VERGE IS CAST: Sarah Jones (Marriage Story), Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar) and Alexia Landeau (Day Out of Days) have joined the cast of Julie Delpy’s On The Verge, set for Netflix. Production recently started in L.A. Delpy and Elisabeth Shue are also toplining.