Industry News: Hannah Gadsby, All of Us Are Dead, Cinemark and More!

HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS SET: Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, named for her dog, has been set for a May 26th launch on Netflix. The creator and star of the 2018 special Nanette, Gadsby took Douglas on the road last year. Douglas was record in L.A. Netflix described the special thusly: “You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.”

ALL OF US ARE DEAD A GO: Netflix is reimagining the Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead, which is based on the webtoon Now At Our School. The series will focus on a group of high school students facing an extreme crisis in which they are trapped in their school, where a zombie virus is spreading. Netflix is partnering with Lee JQ on the original.

CINEMARK RAISING $250M: Movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings is approaching the debt market for cash amid the coronavirus crisis. On Monday, Cinemark launched a private offering for $250 million in senior secured notes due 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cinemark is the third-largest domestic chain; on March 16th, it announced temporary closures at all 345 of its sites.

AT&T GIVES HEALTHCARE WORKERS FREE WIRELESS SERVICE: AT&T is providing nurses and doctors battling coronavirus with three months of free wireless service. John Krasinski shared the news on his YouTube series, Some Good News, which he launched two weeks ago as a way to provide uplifting stories. The offer went live Monday, April 13th.