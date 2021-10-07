Industry News: Hallmark, Hotel Transylvania, Riverdale + More

‘DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES’ STARS REUNITE FOR HALLMARK MOVIE: Desperate Housewives stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher will reunite for the Hallmark holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas. It will be the first time the pair has worked together since the ABC drama ended in 2012.

‘HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4’ TO PREMIERE ON PRIME IN JANUARY: Deadline reports that Amazon Prime Video will stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on January 14th in 240 countries. The fourth installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise features voice work by Selena Gomez, Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell and Asher Blinkoff.

JANE LYNCH JOINS ‘FUNNY GIRL’ REVIVAL: Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes will join Beanie Feldstein in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Lynch, who will play Mrs. Rosie Brice, mother to Feldstein’s Fannie Brice, told Deadline, “I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl. My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny’s mother on Broadway. And somewhere in Heaven my Mom is asking, ‘Who taught her everything she knows?'”

MARK CONSUELOS EXITS ‘RIVERDALE’: Deadline reports that Mark Consuelos has made his final appearance as a series regular on Riverdale. Consuelos, who starred as Hiram Lodge, Veronica Lodge’s conniving father since Season 2, made his final appearance in Wednesday (Oct. 6th) night’s Season 5 finale.