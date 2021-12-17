Industry News: Halley Berry, Betty White, Law & Order + More!

HULU DROPS ‘HIMYF; TRIALER: Hulu dropped the first trailer for How I Met Your Father on Thursday (Dec. 16th). The preview of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff prominently features Kim Cattrall as the narrator, playing an older version of Hilary Duff’s character Sophie. The show is scheduled to stream on Jan. 18th.

BETTY WHITE’S BIRTHDAY TO BE CELEBRATED IN THEATERS: Betty White’s 100th birthday will be celebrated in 900 theaters nationwide on Jan. 17th, 2022. Fathom Events announced that Betty White: 100 Years Young – a Birthday Celebration will take a look at the star’s life behind the scenes and show the Golden Girl’s 100th birthday party featuring guests like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 17th).

HALLE BERRY TO RECIEVE SEEHER AWARD: Halle Berry will receive the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards next month. The Critics Choice Association announced Thursday (Dec. 6th) that the Bruised director will receive the sixth annual award, which honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. It will be presented during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 9th.

SAM WATERSEON RETURNS TO ‘LAW & ORDER’: Sam Waterson will reprise his Law & Order role for Season 21 of the NBC procedural. Wolf Entertainment made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Jack McCoy returns to #LawAndOrder February 24, 2022.”