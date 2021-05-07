Industry News: Grey's Anatomy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Camila Cabello + More

JESSE WILLIAMS TO EXIT GREY'S ANATOMY: Jesse Williams is set to exit Grey’s Anatomy after 12 seasons. The actor, who first appeared as Dr. Jackson Avery in season six will appear in his final episode, titled “Tradition,” on May 20th. He said in a statement obtained by People, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda (Rhimes), the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista (Vernoff), Ellen (Pompeo) and Debbie (Allen)."

ALLISON BRIE TO STAR IN 'SPIN ME ROUND': Allison Brie is set to star in Spin Me Round, an indie comedy she co-wrote with the film’s director Jeff Baena. According to Deadline, Brie plays the manager of an Italian chain eatery who wins an all-expense trip to the company’s “institute” outside of Florence, Italy and the chance to meat the company’s wealthy and charismatic owner. The film co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon and Lil Rel Howery.

GABOUREY SIDIBE TO DIRECT: Gabourey Sidibe is making her feature directorial debut with the psychological thriller Pale Horse, which is set to shoot this fall. According to Deadline, the film follows Nia, an African-American YA book author with MS who finds herself caught up in a diabolical mystery.

CINDERELLA TO PREMIERE ON PRIME: Camila Cabello’s feature film debut will premiere on Amazon Prime. Deadline reports that Amazon Studios is closing a deal to secure the worldwide rights to the Kay Cannon-directed musical Cinderella. The film is set to stream later this year.

'A LITTLE LATE' CANCELED AT NBC: NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh has been canceled. TVLine reports that the show will end with its current second season, with it’s final episode airing on Thursday, June 3rd. The show premiered in September 2019 as a replacement for Last Call With Carson Daly, which ran for 17 years. A network insider tells TVLine that NBC is rethinking its 1:30 a.m. time slot and plans to move away from original talk programming.

SACHA BARON COHEN TO RECEIVE COMIC GENIUS AWARD: Borat Subsequent MovieFilm star Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comic Genius Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. According to the network, the trophy honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy and has provided a major influence through their work. Previous recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and will Ferrell.