Industry News: Grey’s Anatomy, Bling Empire, The Kelly Clarkson Show + More!

KATE WALSH TO RECUR ON ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’: Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Seattle Grace. Variety reports that Kate Walsh will be returning to Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring capacity in Season 19.

‘BLING EMPIRE’ RETURNS TO NETFLIX IN OCTOBER: Season 3 of Bling Empire is heading to Netflix this fall. E! News reports that new episodes will be available on October 5th.

‘MASKED SINGER’ CHANGES FORMAT AHEAD OF SEASON 8: The Masked Singer is undergoing some major changes ahead of its eighth season. TV Line reports that the show will have theme nights and multiple reveals every week, with the singer with the lowest number of votes being unmasked mid-show. The show is set to premiere September 21st on Fox.

KELLY CLARKSON TO TAKE ELLEN’S TIMESLOT: The Kelly Clarkson Show will take Ellen DeGeneres’ 3pm timeslot when it returns for Season 4. The American Idol winner told Variety, “Nobody is going to fill Ellen’s shoes. I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered.”