Industry News: Gossip Girl, Jeff Goldblum, Florence Welch + More!

'GOSSIP GIRL' TO DEBUT IN JULY: The new Gossip Girl is set to premiere this summer. Showrunner Joshua Safran revealed Wednesday (April 28th) that the forthcoming HBO Max show will premiere in July. The series will feature an all new cast except for Kristen Bell who is set to reprise her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.

NOAH CENTINO JOINS NETFLIX SPY DRAMA: Noah Centino is set to play a fledgling laywer at the CIA in a forthcoming untitled Netflix drama. According to Deadline, his character “becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency, unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.”

JOSH GAD AND ISLA FISHER SERIES ORDERED A PEACOCK: Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order of Wolf Like Me, a six-episode romantic comedy staring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher. The two stars play new couple, Gary and Mary. According to a release, Gary is a single dad and an emotional wreck after his wife’s passing and Mary has a secret she can’t share with anyone.

FLORENCE WELCH TO PEN MUSIC AND LYRICS FOR 'GREAT GATSBY' MUSICAL: Florence Welch will write the lyrics for the forthcoming The Great Gatsby, A New Musical. Welch and Thomas Bartlett are set to compose the music for the stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok.

JEFF GOLDBLUM JOINS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS PODCAST: Jeff Goldblum will lend his voice to the Dungeons & Dragons podcast Dark Dice. Deadline reports that the Jurassic Park star will play elven sorcerer Balmur on the upcoming season. He is voicing one of the five player-characters in the improvised audio drama, where the outcome of the story is determined by the fated rolling of dice.