Industry News: Golden Globes, James Corden, Anna Nicole Smith + More!

GOLDEN GLOBES WILL NOT STREAM: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has decided not to livestream the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (Jan. 9th). A spokesperson for HFPA told Deadline Thursday (Jan. 6th), “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

JAMES CORDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID: CBS’ Late Late Show with James Corden will go on hiatus through Monday, Jan. 17th following the host’s positive Covid-19 test. The host announced on Instagram Thursday (Jan 6th), “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. TV Line reports that new episodes will resume on Tuesday, January 18th.

DIRECTOR PETER BOGDANOVICH DEAD AT AGE 82: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich died Thursday (Jan. 6th) morning at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 82. His daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, told The Hollywood Reporter that the legendary director of The Last Picture Show, What’s up Doc?, and Paper Moon passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

NETFLIX WORKING ON ANNA NICOLE SMITH DOCUMENTARY: Netflix is working on a feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith. Director Ursula Macfarlane told E! News in a statement, “I approached Anna Nicole’s story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture.” According to the streamer, the film promises “surprising revelations” and interviews from people who reportedly declined to speak on the topic until now.