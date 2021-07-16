Industry News: Gigi Hadid, Antonio Banderas, Robert Downey Jr. + More!

GIGI HADID REPLACES CHRISSY TEIGEN IN ‘NEVER HAVE I EVER’: Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen as the narrator for Paxton’s inner voice for season two of Never Have I Ever. People reports that Teigen, who was originally set to voice the episode, decided to leave the show in June following the news that she had bullied Courtney Stodden online.

ANTONIO BANDERAS JOINS ‘INDIANA JONES 5’: Deadline reports that Antonio Banderas is the latest actor to join Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. Production is currently underway, with the film set to debut on July 29th, 2022.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. TAKES TV ROLE: According to Deadline, Robert Downey Jr. will take on his first starring television role in HBO’s The Sympathizer. The show is an adaption of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, about the struggles of a half-french, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam war and his exile in the United States. The outlet reports that a worldwide search is underway for the lead role and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese cast.

LATEST ‘HARRY AND MEGHAN’ LIFETIME MOVIE TO AIR IN SEPTEMBER: Lifetime announced Thursday (July 15th) that Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will premiere Monday, September 6th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie will focus Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be played by Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton.

PEACOCK TO AIR ‘REAL HOUSWIVES’ HOLIDAY FILM: The Real Houswives franchise is expanding to include an original holiday movie, set to stream on Peacock later this year. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards will star alongside Breaking Bad alum Betsy Brandt in The Real Housewives of the North Pole. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the two will star as the Christmas queens of North Pole, Vermont who get into a friendship-ending argument that sparks a town-wide feud.