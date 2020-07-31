Industry News: George Hamilton, CBS All Access, Luca and More!

GEORGE HAMILTON REFLECTS ON WORKING WITH OLIVIA DE HAVILLAND: George Hamilton worked with the late Olivia de Havilland in Light in the Piazza, in a column for The Hollywood Reporter. “I was playing an Italian boy and so I was trying to speak with an Italian accent. It’s hard enough to try to act, but to act with Olivia de Havilland playing an Italian boy in a film — she found it very amusing. I would have lunches with her, and I didn’t know if I was rehearsing or whether I was actually having lunch with her, you couldn’t tell, it was just so relaxed and so easy. Her ability to act was extraordinary; she did that without thinking. She just made you feel like she wasn’t acting, and there I was trying to be an Italian boy and she just gave me the permission to be myself. I look at the picture every once in a while because I always remember her being just this wonderful woman. And she was such a great actor on top of it. There are actors that make you feel like you have to act, and there are actors that make you feel like you don’t want to act. She was one of those that made you feel that you didn’t need to act.” Havilland died at age 104 on Sunday.

CBS ALL ACCESS LOADS UP: CBS All Access is unveiling a remodeled user interface with upgraded content, including dozens of library series from Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and ComedyCentral. Among the new offerings: all seasons of Chappelle’s Show and Strangers with Candy, and six seasons of Reno 911! (Comedy Central); all seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood and Single Ladies (BET); select seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Love & Hip Hop (VH1/Logo); all seasons of Laguna Beach and select seasons of Teen Mom 2, The Challenge and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV); and all seasons of Rugrats, Spongebob Squarepants and, as noted, Avatar: The Last Airbender (Nickelodeon.)

PIXAR SETS LUCA: Pixar has dated its Italy-set coming of age film Luca for a U.S. premiere on June 18th, 2021. Luca will mark the feature directing debut of Oscar nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna). “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” said Casarosa. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

EMMY PRODUCERS ASSURE ‘CUTTING EDGE’ TELECAST: The September 20th Emmys telecast will be “cutting edge,” said a note from producers to nominees, with the news that the show will be virtual. “At a time like this, we’re taking the opportunity to create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home,” reads the note. “We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.”