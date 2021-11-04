Industry News: Gal Gadot, ‘It’s Always Sunny,’ ‘Joe Millionaire’ + More!

‘IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY’ SEASON 15 TO PREMIERE IN DECEMBER: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia will return to FXX for it’s 15th season on December 1st at 10p.m. ET/PT. The comedy will return with eight episodes after a two-year hiatus, making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history.

GAL GADOT TO PLAY EVIL QUEEN: Deadline reports that Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live action adaptation of Snow White. Rachel Zegler is set to play the titular character, with Marc Webb directing.

FOX REBOOTS ‘JOE MILLIONAIRE’: Fox’s 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire is getting a reboot. The original show featured a group of women vying for a man they falsely believed to be a millionaire. The updated version, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer comes with a twist, this time featuring two single men — one is a millionaire and one isn’t. The competition series will debut on Fox in January.

TONY SOPRANO IS DEAD: Tony Soprano is dead. The Sopranos’ creator David Chase confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the mob boss did die in the show’s 2007 finale. However, he scene he originally envisioned had Tony dying during a meeting with the New York mafia. Two yeasr before the finale, he says, “I saw a little restaurant. It was kind of like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, ‘Tony should get it in a place like that.’ Why? I don’t know.”