Industry News: Funny Girl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession + More!

‘STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’ TO END WITH SEASON 5: Star Trek: Discovery will end next year. Paramount+ announced Thursday (March 2nd) that the networks’s longest-running original drma series will end with its upcoming fifth season, which will debut in early 2024.

‘THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL’ TO RETURN IN APRIL: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return to Prime Video for its fifth and final season on April 14th. A teaser released by the streamer Thursday (March 2nd) shows Midge posing for cameras on the red carpet, possibly suggesting that she’ll finally get her big break before the show’s end.

HBO DROPS ‘SUCCESSION’ TRAILER: HBO has released the final Succession trailer prior to the show’s Season 4 premiere on March 26th. Season 4 will feature the series’ final 10 episodes. https://youtu.be/t3D3ewle7XY

LEA MICHELE TO STAY WITH ‘FUNNY GIRL’ UNTIL THE END: Vulture reports Lea Michele will play Fanny Brice through the end of Funny Girl’s run on Broadway. In addition to the Glee alum, Ramin Karimloo, who plays Nick Arnstein, Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Fanny’s mother, Mrs. Brice, and Jared Grimes, who plays Eddie Ryan, will remain with the production through the closing on September 3rd.