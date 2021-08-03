Industry News: Friends, Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Smith + More!

‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ SERIES TO STREAM IN SEPTEMBER: Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings has completed filming and now has a premiere date. According to Deadline, the not-yet-titled series will debut on September 2nd, 2022 and new episodes will be released weekly on Prime. The “epic drama” is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of the Lord Of The Rings films and the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

‘MIGHTY DUCKS’ SERIES RENEWED AT DISNEY+: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is getting a second season at Disney+. The hockey themed series, starring Lauren Graham, Brady Noon and Emilio Estevez, who reprises is role from the 90s films, will begin filming in early 2022.

KEVIN SMITH DOCUMENTARY TO STREAM IN NOVEMBER: Deadline reports that Clerk, the documentary about the life and career of Kevin Smith will make its digital debut on November 23rd. The Malcom Ingraham-directed feature had its premiere in March at SXSW. It includes interviews with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back costar Jason Mewes as well as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Justin Long and Richard Linklater as well as never-before-scene footage of George Carlin and Stan Lee.

REESE WITHERSPOON SELLS PRODUCTION COMPANY FOR JUST UNDER $1 BILLION: Reese Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine to the investment company Blackstone for nearly a billion dollars. E! reports that the Legally Blonde actress traded in the company that produced The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere for $900,000. The next high-profile production for Hello Sunshine is Legally Blonde 3, penned by Mindy Kaling.

OFFICIAL ‘FRIENDS’ MERCH IS ON SALE FOR THE FIRST TIME: The Friends cast has debuted the first official Friends merchandise collection, with funds set to go to charitable causes. The six actors appeared on Instagram Monday (August 2nd) to announce the collection, with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and David Schwimmer sharing that half their proceeds will go to the causes they care about: Americares, The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation and The Rape foundation, respectively.