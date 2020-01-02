Industry News: Friends, A Quiet Place, Roger Corman and More!

FRIENDS IS NO LONGER THERE FOR YOU: Friends has left Netflix’s streaming platform, leaving the iconic show without a home for now. Come Spring, it will be available via WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which snagged exclusive streaming rights to all 236 episodes under a deal estimated to be worth $425 million. HBO Max is bowing in May, and is available at $14.99 a month.

A QUIET PLACE II TRAILER DROPS: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are back for the sequel of the wildly successful A Quiet Place, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the party. The first trailer for John Krasinksi’s A Quiet Place: Part II has dropped, with the Abbott family setting out further in a post-apocalyptic world. A Quiet Place: Part II is set to bow March 20.

ROGER CORMAN IS NOT RETIRING: He may be 93, but Roger Corman isn’t going anywhere. The prolific director, producer and all-around mogul has more than 400 films to his credits (Little Shop of Horrors, House of Usher), and has helped boost the careers of major stars like Martin Scorsese, Francis Coppola, Ron Howard, Peter Bogdanovich and James Cameron. So is he ready to hang up his hat? He tells Variety: “Jon Davison, who used to be my assistant, went on to produce RoboCop and Airplane! and other films. We were having lunch a little while ago in California, and he said, ‘I’ve decided to retire.’ And I said, ‘Jon, I always saw you as a kid in the office. Now you’re telling me you’re retiring? If you’re retiring, maybe it’s time for me to retire.’ And he said, ‘Roger, you’re too old to retire.’ Maybe he’s right.”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS TO BE HONORED AT THE 2020 SOCIETY OF CAMERA OPERATORS AWARDS: Actress and philanthropist Jamie Lee Curtis is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards President’s Award on January 18th at the 2020 Society of Camera Operators Awards celebration. “We are honored to present this award to such an iconic, talented, and truly brilliant professional as Jamie Lee Curtis,” said SOC President George Billinger III. “Her work has inspired so many of us and we are appreciative for all of her extraordinary contributions – to the business and the creative community at large.”