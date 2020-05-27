Industry News: Fresh Off the Boat, Kevin Hart, The Big Fix-Up and More!

FRESH OFF THE BOAT, KIM’S CONVENIENCE SET BENEFIT: The casts of Fresh Off the Boat and Kim’s Convenience are set to do a table-read for the pilots of their shows. The event will celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and will benefit non-profit art organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Tune in May 30th at 6 pm EST to see Fresh Off the Boat cast members Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen and Kim’s Convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power. The table reads are free and available on Seed & Spark’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Viewers can pony up $10 for a Q&A Zoom following the read.

KEVIN HART SPEAKS ON RECOVERY: Kevin Hart appeared on the Joe Rogan Experiences podcast Monday and discussed his recovery from a devastating car accident in 2019. His entire spine is metal now because so many vertebrae were damaged. “I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks,” he said, adding he refused all pain medication due to the fact his father was a drug addict. “Every night was a horrible night.” He added that he is “98 percent” recovered, but has refocused his priorities.

CLIP FROM THE BIG FIX-UP DROPS: Aardman Animations has revealed the first look at Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up, which will bring the beloved characters’ first new adventure to fans in a decade. In this story, Wallace and his dog Gromit take on new business ventures. The interactive AR tale will be available as a free download on smartphones this fall. “We at Fictioneers are on a mission to innovate storytelling. … It’s a rare privilege to be able to do so with some of the most beloved animated characters in the world and give fans the first opportunity to join in Wallace & Gromit’s story,” said Susan Cummings, co-founder of Fictioneers and managing director of Tiny Rebel Games.

BBC SETS CORONA DOCS: The BBC is ordering coronavirus-themed documents Fighting the Virus and Keeping Britain Fed, which tell the stories of doctors and supermarkets struggling to manage the surge in disease and business following the pandemic’s spread.