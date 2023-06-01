Industry News: Ezra Miller, Steve Zahn, Brie Larson + More!

EZRA MILLER WILL REMAIN ‘THE FLASH’ IF THERE’S A SEQUEL: Ezra Miller is Andy Muschietti’s Flash – no matter what. Despite the actor’s legal troubles, the director of The Flash told The Discourse, “If [a sequel] happens, yes [Miller would be Flash].” I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did.”

STEVE ZAHN, KRISTEN JOHNSTON, CASEY WILSON AND MORE JOIN ‘THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES’: The Righteous Gemstones are adding to the cast for Season Three. Deadline reports that Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Kristen Johnston, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson and Casey Wilson have all signed on for the Danny McBride comedy. The nine-episode third season premieres on Sunday, June 18th.

BRIE LARSON SERIES GETS OCTOBER PREMIERE AT APPLE TV+: E! News reports that Lessons in Chemistry will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 13th. The series, based on Bonnie Garmus’ 2022 novel stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott a chemist who finds herself at the helm of a televised cooking show.

‘MIRACLE WORKERS’ TO RETURN ON JULY 10TH: Season 4 of Miracle Workers will premiere on Monday, July 10th. Deadline reports that Miracle Workers: End Times will feature returning actors Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as new characters in a “dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees.”