Industry News: Eva Longoria, Ted Lasso, The Dropout + More!

EVA LONGORIA TO HOST ‘SEARCHING FOR MEXICO’: Eva Longoria is set to host a six-part docuseries for CNN+. The streamer announced Wednesday (Dec. 15th) that the actress will travel across Mexico exploring the country’s cuisine for Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico. It is a spin-off of CNN’s popular Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

APPLE TV+ DROPS ‘TED LASSO’ CHRISTMAS SHORT: Apple TV+ released a second Ted Lasso Christmas episode on Wednesday (Dec. 15th). The Emmy-winning comedy produced a standalone, animated holiday short titled “The Missing Christmas Mustache.” According to the streamer, the four-and-a-half minute cartoon sees Beard, Nate, Rebecca, Roy, Keeley, Jamie and Higgins working together to help Ted “search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season.”

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS RETRNS TO ‘SWEET MAGNOLIAS’ DESPITE PETITION: Jamie Lynn Spears will return to Sweet Magnolias for Season 2 despite a petition calling for Britney Spears’ little sister to be ousted from the Netflix drama. The younger Spears wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 15th), “NOREEN IS BACKKKKKK!!!” So grateful to be a part of this amazing community. FEBRUARY 4th, 2022 SEASON 2.” The change.org petition popped up just after Britney testified in court that her family was involved in her allegedly abusive conservatorship. It currently has around 30,000 signatures.

HULU RELEASES FIRST LOOK AT ‘THE DROPOUT’: Hulu released a first look at their upcoming drama series, The Dropout on Wednesday (Dec. 15th). The images show Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside Naveen Andrews as Holmes’ former boyfriend and business partner, Sunny Balwani. The streamer also announced that the limited series will drop it’s first three episodes on Thursday, March 3rd.