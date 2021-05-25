Industry News: Eternals, The Late Late Show, Kevin Spacey and More!

ETERNALS TRAILER DROPS: Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals, which will hit theaters November 5th. Eternals is an ensemble film, but features Gemma Chan‘s Sersi prominently. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington also star.

THE LATE LATE SHOW RETURNING: The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to return to New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater with full-capacity, vaccinated audiences on June 14th. Colbert has been hosting remotely for more than a year due to COVID-19. The theater has a seating capacity of 450.

KEVIN SPACEY SET FOR NEXT PROJECT: Kevin Spacey has set his next project. The disgraced star will appear in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. Vanessa Redgrave will also star in the film, directed by Franco Nero.

KYRA SEDGWICK, KEVIN BACON HONORED: The Point Honors gala in New York honored Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon over the weekend. The pair were honored as allies to the LGBTQ community during the virtual event. Sedgwick said: “Growing up with a best friend who is queer, and so many LGBTQ people who are members of our biological families and our families of choice, supporting this community was never really a question, it was a matter of course. We are as committed to their right to live and love as they choose as we are our own.”