Industry News: Erin Doherty, Tig Notaro, Viola Davis and More!

ERIN DOHERTY TO LEAD CHLOE: Erin Doherty is headlining Amazon and BBC’s psychological drama series Chloe. The Crown’s Doherty is joined by Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Jack Farthing, among others. The six one-hour serial show was created and written by Sex Education’s Alice Seabright.

TIG NOTARO TALKS ARMY OF THE DEAD: When Tig Notaro discovered that her Army of the Dead trailer dropped and she was being dubbed “sexy AF,” she was puzzled. Notaro, who plays Marianne Peters in the Zack Snyder film, told The Tonight Show: "I didn't even know what 'AF' was, to be honest. My friends were texting me images of Twitter, like 'You're trending for being bad**s and sexy AF.' And I was like, 'What is that?'” Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone also star.

VIOLA DAVIS PROJECT IN THE WORKS: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions are working on a comedy at Hulu. Unf$?%ables is set in the world of dating. “We are really excited for this show. [Writer] Jeremy Hsu and [showrunner] John Struss have created a show that at its core is truthful, funny, charming, and heartfelt, a perfect fit for JuVee as we expand our comedy brand featuring people of color,” said Davis and Tennon.

TREVOR NOAH, MEGAN THEE STALLION AMONG WEBBY NOMS: The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 25th annual Webby Awards ahead of its virtual ceremony on May 18th. Jameela Jamil is set to host. Nominees in the entertainment realm include Marvel Entertainment, OWN, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Megan Thee Stallion, Disney+ and Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical and more.