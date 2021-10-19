Industry News: Emma Watson, Ina Garten, Dune and More!

EMMA WATSON RETURNS: Emma Watson hit her first red carpet since 2019, hanging with the Royals and Ed Sheeran at the Earthshot Prize Awards in London. She was one of five celeb presenters honoring the work of people dedicated to fighting climate change. On Sunday, Watson also posted to Instagram for the first time since June 2020. The post promotes the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

INA GARTEN EXPANDS CONTENT PACT WITH DISCOVERY: Ina Garten, the chef behind the Barefoot Contessa, will expand her work for Discovery and Food Network beyond her popular program. “I’m so looking forward to filming new shows,” said Garten, in a prepared statement. “With Be My Guest, I’m welcoming really fun, interesting people into my barn in East Hampton for good food and conversation. The range of platforms — from streaming and network TV, to audio — offers new and creative ways to connect with new viewers. This is going to be so much fun!”

DUNE TAKEOVER: Dune is taking over the Twitter Movies timeline this week as part of a larger marketing campaign for Denis Villenueve’s film. The movie is set to drop October 22nd, when it will also be available to stream on HBO.

RANGE MEDIA TO ADAPT PODCASTS FOR TV: Range Media Partners, which manages stars including Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union and Emilia Clarke, is teaming up with Audio Up to adapt podcasts for TV and film. “Working with a company like Range – a company that knows the appetite of the marketplace – will absolutely help us accelerate. That is really the goal here,” said Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. “On top of that, our innovations across the podcast universe have meshed really well with a content-starved universe. Disney, Paramount Plus, Netflix, and Amazon are all looking for the next big piece of IP and podcasts are an incredible way to test the markets.”