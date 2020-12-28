Industry News: Emma Thompson, Shemar Moore and More!

EMMA THOMPSON SLAMS CASTING OLDER MEN WITH MUCH YOUNGER WOMEN: Emma Thompson is sharing her thoughts on the commonplace Hollywood practice of casting much older male actors with younger women—much younger women. “It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney – who is delightful – to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him,” she said on the podcast CultureBlast. “If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced.”Meanwhile, she turns the trope on its head for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, in which she plays a 55-year-old widow who hires a sex worker in his early 20s.

SHEMAR MOORE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: Shemar Moore, known for his role as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on CBS‘ S.W.A.T., revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote in a lengthy IG message, “I HAVE COVID!!! Just found out moments ago…. I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told I HAVE COVID!!!”

ROGER BERLIND DIES: A prolific Broadway producer, behind such hits as The Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly and Dear Evan Hansen, has died. Roger Berlind was 90; he died at home on December 18th. Berlind was an investment banker until his wife and three of his four children died in a plane crash in 1975; at that point, he turned to Broadway, going on to produce 100+ plays. In addition to his son William, Berlind’s survivors include his wife of 40 years, Brooke, a brother and two granddaughters.