Industry News: Eli Roth, Below Deck, Remy Julienne and More!

ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR RENEWED: AMC is renewing Eli Roth’s History of Horror for a third season. The second season featured Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Rachel True and Rob Zombie. The third season will feature episodes titled Sinister Psychics, Infections, Mad Scientists, Apocalyptic Horror, Sequels That Don’t Suck and Holiday Horror. Roth said, “I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars and fans. I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come. We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make season three our deepest and darkest yet.”

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT SET: Stormy seas ahead! Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set to return on Bravo March 1. Captain Glenn Shephard and his new crew are setting sail along the coast of Croatia. Chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux are joining.

REMY JULIENNE DIES: Remy Julienne, a prolific stuntman and coordinator who has worked on hundreds of films over six decades, has died at the age of 90 after contracting COVID. Julienne began as a French motorcross champ before landing in films in the 1960s, and went on to work on multiple James Bond films.

GAME OF THRONES PREQUEL IN THE WORKS: Another Games of Thrones prequel is in the works at HBO. The cabler is in the early development on Tales of Dunk and Egg, based on a set of novellas by George R.R. Martin. The story follows events that happened 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.