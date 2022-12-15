Industry News: Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon + More!

EDDIE MURPHY TO RECIEVE DECIL B DEMILLE AWARD: Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes in January. HFPA President Helen Hoehne told Deadline, “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

ADAM SANDLER TO RECIEVE MARK TWAIN PRIZE: The Kennedy Center announced Wednesday (December 14th) that Adam Sandler will be the 25th recipient of the mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Some of the biggest names in comedy will honor the comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician at the March 19th ceremony in Washington D.C.

REESE WITHERSPOON TO STAR IN CHEERLEADING SERIES FOR AMAZON: Reese Witherspoon is set to star in and executive produce what is being referred to as the Ted Lasso of the cheerleading world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, All Stars, set to air on Amazon Prime, centers on a former cheerleader who cons her way across the Atlantic to teach cheerleading at a school in England.

‘THE SANTA CLAUSES’ RENWED: TVLine reports that The Santa Clauses has been renewed at Disney+. The Tim Allen-led series will return for its second season in time for the 2023 holiday season.

‘SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS’ GETS THIRD SEASON: The Sex Lives of College Girls has received a renewal at HBO Max. The Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble comedy series will get a third season after becoming te top performing original series on the streaming platform.