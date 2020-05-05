Industry News: Disney, Tara Reid, Mattel and More!

DISNEY STOCK DOWNGRADED: MoffetNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson is downgrading his rating on the Walt Disney Co.’s stock from “buy” to “neutral” due to the coronavirus pandemic. “There are a number of risks that could lead this unprecedented event to have a longer impact, with earnings revisions massively skewed to the downside,” he wrote in a report. “Our Disney downgrade is also an admission that we believe the economic impact on the company will be longer than most anticipate, especially given the risks of a second wave of infections after reopening.”

TARA REID & VIVICA A. FOX TO STAR IN MASHA’S MUSHROOM: American Pie’s Tara Reid and Empire’s Vivica A. Fox are set to produce in Masha’s Mushroom, a suspense thriller from director White Cross. The film will follow Reid as a workaholic mom who tries to throw the perfect party for her daughter. “I’m so excited about producing and making this film. It’s truly gonna be amazing visually and the characters are incredible. I also can’t wait to work with my director and business partner White Cross,” said Reid. “It’s also exciting that I’m making another franchise. It’s really great to be on both sides as a producer and actress.”

MATTEL EXPANDS STAR WARS x BARBIE LINE: Last year, Mattel and Lucasfilm teamed up for a collection of Star Wars-themed Barbie dolls, under the title Stars Wars x Barbie, in the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The first three dolls are available for $100 on Barbie.com Amazon, with a Chewbacca x Barbie figure being sold exclusively for Barbie.com for $150.

WORLD’S STRONGEST MAN SETS SNAPCHAT SERIES: World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition, debuted Monday and is set to run for 11 weeks, with new episodes dropping every week. The series, which features eight of the world’s strongest men, comes ahead of the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition in November. The 2017 World’s Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall will host the series. “I can’t wait for the fans to see the creativity these guys bring to the table,” said Hall. “I’ve been wondering how the athletes have been getting ready for The World’s Strongest Man competition in November, and many will be without a gym right now. It will be fun to see how they stay in shape somehow!”