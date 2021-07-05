Industry News: Disney, Chris Pratt, Prince Harry and More!

DISNEY SUED: Insurer Fireman’s Fund is suing Disney over the extra cost of making movies and TV shows in late 2020 when state governments eased shutdowns but the rate of infections was on the rise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court reads in part: “After several months, the shutdown orders were gradually modified, allowing production to resume. However, various jurisdictions imposed requirements, including, for example, frequent testing and quarantining of cast and crew in the event of exposure. The restrictions have led to more shutdowns, more expenses and more claims.”

BLACKING OUT: Chris Pratt reveals that he avoids sleeping aids like Ambien after a horrifying incident in which he challenged (via text) Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista to a wrestling match. He told The Late Late Show: “There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don’t anymore because of things like this.”

HARRY & MEGHAN HIRE REBECCA SANANES: Archewell Audio, the podcast arm of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production firm, has hired Rebecca Sananes as head of audio. Most recently, she was head producer for New York Magazine’s “Pivot” tech, media and business podcast led by Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway.

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN FILLS OUT CAST: Showtime is rounding out its cast for the drama pilot, Let the Right One In. Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Jacob Buster and Ian Foreman are joining Demián Bichir, who plays Mark, a husband and father whose perfect life is thrown into disarray when his daughter Eleanor (Baez) is bitten by something, and results in new vampiric powers.