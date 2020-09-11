Industry News: Diana Rigg, Hypnotic, Freaky and More!

DIANA RIGG DIES AT 82: English star Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Rigg is best known for her TV role in The Avengers and Games Of Thrones, and in film as Tracy Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. She also earned a Tony for her title starring role in 1992’s Medea, and a 1987 staging of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Follies. “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” her agent said. Rigg reportedly died from cancer that was diagnosed in March. She was married twice, to the Israeli painter Menachem Gueffen from 1973-1976, and to theater producer Archibald Stirling 1982-1990. She had a daughter, Rachael Stirling, with Stirling, who is a two-time Olivier Award nominated actress.

INSURANCE DRAMA AT HYPNOTIC: Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck, has sparked a lawsuit. Hoosegow Productions is suing Chubb National Insurance Company for breach of contract and fraud, among other claims, and is asking a judge in California for a declaration that Hoosegow is entitled to have the policy’s expiration date extended “in accord with Chubb National’s custom and practice and Chubb National’s express and implied representations” and that its claims that it doesn’t have to cover COVID is incorrect.

UNIVERSAL SETS FREAKY: Universal will be releasing Blumhouse’s Freaky on November 13th. The horror-comedy, directed by Christopher Landon follows a teen girl who switches bodies with a serial killer, The Butcher. Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn star.

BBC BUYS ANNA KENDRICK’S LOVE LIFE: The BBC has acquired rom-com series Love Life featuring Anna Kendrick. The series has ben a top performer on HBO Max, and stars Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere and Jin Ha.