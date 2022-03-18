Industry News: Derry Girls, The Flight Attendant, Sharon Osbourne + More!

‘DERRY GIRLS’ SEASON 3 TRAILER DROPS: Derry Girls will return to Netflix for its third and final season after three long years. A trailer released on Thursday (March 17th) shows Erin and the gang back at Our Lady Immaculate College for another year. The official premiere date has not yet been released.

AMAZON WORKING ON DR. SEUSS-THEMED BAKING SHOW: Deadline reported Thursday (March 17th) that a Dr. Seuss-themed baking competition is in the works at Amazon. The streamer is developing an unscripted series that will see some of America’s best bakers crafting cakes inspired by characters from The Grinch, The Cat in the Hat and other popular works by the beloved children’s author.

‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’ SEASON 2 TO DROP NEXT MONTH: HBO Max has released the first teaser for the second season of The Flight Attendant. When the show premieres on Thursday, April 21st, it will pick up one year after the events from Season 1, with Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) moonlighting as a CIA asset.

SHARON OSBOURNE ANNOUNCES NEW GIG: One year after leaving The Talk, Sharon Osbourne has picked up a new gig. She will be joining Piers Morgan on U.K.’s soon-to-launch talkTV network. Morgan made the announcement on Twitter Thursday (March 17), calling Osbourne, “opinionated, fearless, funny” and “maybe a little bit dangerous.” The forthcoming “current affairs show,” set to launch in Spring 2022, will be called, The Talk.