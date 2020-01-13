Industry News: Denise Richards, Peacock, Star Trek and More!

JANE SEYMOUR & DENISE RICHARDS TO HEADLINE GLOW AND DARKNESS: Period drama Glow and Darkness will star Jane Seymour and Denise Richards. The series will focus on Saint Francis of Assissi, Richard the Lionheart and Leonor of Aquitaine, among many others. Filming has commenced. The series has not yet landed distribution.

NBC NEWS SHUTTING DOWN PEACOCK: NBC News is nixing Peacock Productions, an in-house unit that has helped create serials of all kinds, including, most recently, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact and American Swamp. In a statement, NBC said: “NBC News is shuttering Peacock Productions, effective March 2. NBC News is shifting its documentary strategy to an entirely new model, consistent with industry trends, and unfortunately the existing operation is no longer viable. We are working with affected employees to help find positions around NBC Universal.”

ALL-NEW TREK? Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley is set to write and direct Star Trek, but with a different Enterprise crew. He tells The Hollywood Reporter: “To call it Star Trek IV is kind of a misnomer. I have my own take on the franchise as a life-long fan.” New cast? “Yeah, I think so. Yeah.”

HARRY HAIN DIES AT 27: Harry Hains, who played a Jeffrey Dahmer victim in Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story: Hotel, and appeared on The OA and Sneaky Pete, has died at age 27. His mother, actress Jane Badler, shared the sad news. On Instagram, she wrote that he had “struggled with mental illness and addiction.”