Industry News: Deadpool, Gladiator, Zoey 102 + More!

MARLO THOMAS TO RECIEVE GRACIES’ LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Variety reports that The Alliance for Women in Media will award Marlo Thomas with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s 48th Anniversary Gracies Awards. The ceremony takes place on May 23rd at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

BRIANNA HILDEBRAND AND SHIOLI KUTSUNA TO RETURN FOR DEADPOOL 3: Deadline reports that Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna have closed deals to return for Deadpool 3. They will join Ryan Reynolds for the Marvel Studios threequel.

GLADIATOR SEQUEL ADDS TO CAST: Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has rounded out its cast with the additions of May Calamawy, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas, as well as legacy cast member Derek Jacobi, who will reprise his role from the 2000 blockbuster. Variety reports that the new additions will join previously announced castmembers Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Pedro Pascal.

ZOEY 101 SEQUEL TO STREAM THIS SUMMER: Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram Thursday (May 18th) that the Zoey 101 sequel will drop soon. A teaser showed that Zoey 102 is set to stream on Paramount+ this summer.