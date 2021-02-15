Industry News: Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Mainstream and More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE CLEARS THE AIR: Chappelle’s Show returned to Netflix on February 12th, and Dave Chappelle is clearing up any lingering drama about his request to have the show removed from the streamer in November of 2020. The issue, he said, was around royalties, or the lack thereof for him from Comedy Central. Referring to that incident, Chappelle said in an Instagram clip: “I never asked Comedy Central for anything. If you remember, I said, ‘I’m going to my real boss,’ and I came to you the audience because I know where my power lies.” He said: “I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing. And you stopped watching it. They called me and I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars.”

TIFFANY HADDISH SHOPPING SHAKESPEARE’S DARK LADY SERIES: Amma Asante is attached to write a limited series about 16th century poet Amelia Bassano, who some believe helped write Shakespeare‘s work. Tiffany Haddish is attached to star as the Black, Venetian, Jewish poet. The pair are shopping the project.

IFC FILMS SNAPS UP MAINSTREAM: Gia Coppola‘s romantic drama Mainstream, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke as outsiders who become social media stars. “Gia Coppola’s Mainstream is a bold and innovative film that captures the excitement and discord of the current social media environs with an entertaining wit. We are thrilled to partner with Gia and her great producing team to bring these viral worthy performances to theaters and digital this summer,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement.

NETFLIX SNAGS MY LITTLE PONY: Netflix is taking a ride with My Little Pony. The streamer has optioned the worldwide rights to Hasbro’s family film, which also is attached to a popular toy line launched in the 1980s.