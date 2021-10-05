Industry News: Dave Chappelle, Michael Imperioli, BAFTA TV and More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE’S THE CLOSER IS SET: Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix with The Closer. Stan Lathan, who has directed all of his Netflix work, will also helm this one. It bows October 5th and is billed as a sixth chapter that wraps his other Emmy Award-winning specials.

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI TALKS CHRISTOPHER MOLTISANTI: Michael Imperioli sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss The Many Saints of Newark, and confessed that during the filming, his understand of his iconic character, Christopher Moltisanti, changed. He said that the new role “made me think that Christopher was doomed from the start, from birth. It is almost like it is imprinted in his genetics.”

BAFTA TV AWARDS SET: The 2022 British Academy Television Awards will take place on May 8, and nominations to announced March 30th. Following a review of its categories, there will be changes including that the voting rights of members based in the US and overseas will be extended from four categories to all categories from 2022 onwards. “Each year we consult with the industry and review our rules and eligibility criteria to ensure our awards not only reflect an evolving global industry but also help drive positive change, and this year I’m proud that we are stepping up our consultation with the industry on environmental sustainability with a view to formally adopting requirements from 2023 that will ensure a more sustainable industry for all,” commented Sara Putt, Deputy Chair of BAFTA and Chair of the BAFTA Television Committee.

CHRISSY TEIGEN’S MOM HEADS TO FOOD NETWORK: Pepper Teigen is joining the Food Network. The chef and mother of Chrissy Teigen plans to showcase her Thai cooking in a new half-hour special on November 6th as well as a streaming-video hub Discovery Plus. She and her eldest daughter Tina Teigen will cook and share stories about the family.