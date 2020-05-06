Industry News: Daniel Radcliffe, Space Force, ABC and More!

DANIEL RADCLIFFE, DAVID BECKHAM TO LEAD AUDIO READING OF HARRY POTTER: J.K. Rowling and her Wizarding World media company are teaming up with Spotify to launch an audio recording of the series first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Each week, a different person will read a chapter of the book. Daniel Radcliffe will kick it off, with David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning and Claudia Kim set to follow.

SPACE FORCE TRAILER DROPS: Steven Carell is playing Mark R. Naird, a four-star general who is tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. In a bid to serve, he uproots his family and moves them to Colorado. A new trailer for the series, which debuts on Netflix May 29th, has dropped. “Fifty years ago, our country put a man on the moon. Guess what kids? We’re going back,” Carell says in the trailer, which also features co-stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang and more.

ABC LEADS BIG FOUR NETWORKS IN ASIAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION: The Asian Pacific American Media Coalition issues its annual report card for the 2018-2019 television season, examining ABC, CBS and NBC and Fox’s on-screen and off-screen representation of Asian Americans. ABC scored highest, for featuring 23 Asian American regulars.

NORMAL PEOPLE A BBC HIT: The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People generated 16.2 million views in its first week on streaming service iPlayer. The drama helped propel BBC Three to its best-ever week. Normal People, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is set to premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on April 29th.