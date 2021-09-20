Industry News: Dan Levy, Redbox, ViacomCBS and More!

DAN LEVY SNAGS NETFLIX DEAL: Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy has snagged a deal with Netflix said to be worth eight figures. Per Variety, Levy will work on movies and TV, with a rom com he is set to star in, write and direct already in the works.

REDBOX SNAGS VENDETTA: Redbox Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Vendetta, starring Bruce Willis, Clive Standen, Thomas Jane, Mike Tyson and Theo Rossi. The film is set to bow in a limited theatrical run next year, and be available on demand.

VIACOMCBS, DISNEY + MORE EYE JANUARY RETURN: ViacomCBS has set a January date for all employees to return to the office. CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo that the “Green phase” of the return-to-office process “will now launch no sooner than January 10, 2022.” CAA and Disney issued similar memos, and it looks like a COVID vaccination will be required for employees.

WARNERMEDIA DISCOUNTS HBO MAX: WarnerMedia is trying to offset the loss of 5 million HBO subscribers who signed up for accounts through Amazon. As of September 15, all HBO subscriptions through Amazon were shuttered, and now WarnerMedia is trying to boost numbers by offering HBO Max at a 50% discount. The new promo gives customers HBO Max for $7.49 a month for six months, then it returns to the regular $14.99.