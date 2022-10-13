Industry News: Daily Show, Pickled, Glee + More!

TREVOR NOAH’S LAST ‘DAILY SHOW’ WILL AIR IN DECEMBER: Trevor Noah’s final episode of the Daily Show will air on December 8th. Paramount Global announced Wednesday (October 12th) that the Comedy Central series will return with a new look in January.

STEPHEN COLBERT TO HOST CELEBRITY PICKLEBALL: Variety reports that Stephen Colbert with host Pickled, a two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament slated to air Thursday, November 17th on CBS. The contestants will include Jimmie Allen, Murray Bartlett, Dierks Bentley, Jaime Camil, Will Ferrell, Max Greenfield, Luis Guzman, Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro, June Diane Raphael, Kelly Rowland, Paul Scheer, Aisha Tyler and Emma Watson. Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will serve as announcers and add commentary.

JOE MANGANIELLO TO DIRECT DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS DOC: Joe Manganiello will direct a documentary about the fantasy game with Kyle Newman. According to Variety, the film, backed by Hasbro and eOne, is billed as “the definitive documentary feature about the world’s greatest roleplaying game.”

WILLIE SPENCE DEAD AT AGE 23: American Idol finalist Willie Spence died Tuesday (October 11th) in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23-year-old hit the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on Season 19 of the singing competition show.

‘GLEE’ DOCUSERIES TO STREAM ON DISCOVERY+ AND ID: Deadline reports that a three-part docuseries detailing the scandals behind Glee is coming to Discovery+ and ID. According to the report, the series will have access to “key cast and crew members,” who will share firsthand knowledge of what really happened behind the scenes.