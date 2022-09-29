Industry News: Dahmer, Barney, Figment + More!

NETFLIX REMOVES ‘LGBTQ’ TAG FROM DAHMER SERIES: Netflix has taken an “LGBTQ” tag off Ryan Murphy’s latest true-crime series for the network. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sported labels like “dark,” horror” and “vintage crime,” before viewers objected online, with one TikToker calling it, “not the representation we’re looking for.”

‘BARNEY’ DOCUSERIES TO STREAM ON PEACOCK: A Barney the Dinosaur docuseries slated for release on Peacock next month promises to follow “the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash – and what it says about the human need to hate.” I Love You, You Hate Me will premiere October 12th.

FIGMENT FILM IN THE WORKS: Deadline reports that a Disney film is in the works featuring Figment, the purple dragon who serves as the mascot of Epcot’s Imagination Pavilion. The film will be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey with Pokémon Detective Pikachu’s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit set to write.

LISA KUDROW TO HEADLINE ‘TIME BANDITS’ CAST: Lisa Kudrow will head the cast of Apple TV+’s Time Bandits. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Friends star will join Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House for Taika Waititi’s series adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film.